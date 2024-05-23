Parents whose children have continued to study after secondary school will begin receiving a new yearly allowance this week, the government said on Thursday.

The families of post-secondary students, aged between 16 and 19, will receive €500 for a maximum of three years if their children stay at school.

The first batch of payments, which will benefit over 10,000 students, will cost the government €5.2 million.

The allowance was announced in the Budget late last year but the parents will receive the first €500 injection on the eve of European Parliament and local council elections.

During a visit to the Junior College on Thursday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the measure seeks to strengthen and broaden Malta’s middle class.

By encouraging parents to support their children’s education, those children would have the tools to achieve their goals, Abela said.

“Education is the key for people to reach their aspirations and achieve social mobility,” he said.

Eligible parents of children in state schools do not have to apply and will receive the money via bank transfer, on the same account used for children’s allowance.

Those whose children attend non-state schools will have to apply.

Foster parents will also benefit from the allowance.

Anyone below the age of 20 before starting their first year of post-secondary full-time education will benefit from three years worth of allowances.

The measure is a joint initiative by the education and social policy ministries.

Social policy minister Michael Falzon said the measure allows parents to continue supporting their child’s educational trajectory by extending the help they were receiving via the children’s allowance.