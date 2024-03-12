Parents of children with disabilities have expressed “deep concern” about ongoing union directives stopping LSEs from replacing their sick counterparts, as this is resulting in students having to be sent home.

The Union of Professional Educators has defended the directives, saying “fingers should be pointed at the education authorities” for failing to invest in students with disabilities.

In January the education ministry said there were 180 pending applications from students waiting for an LSE (Learning Support Educator).

LSEs work with children who have special educational needs, as part of the government's strategy of integrating children into mainstream classrooms. A student can get a shared LSE, or a one-to-one LSE.

The UPE has instructed LSEs in state schools not to replace colleagues who are sick, on special, maternity, or any other form of leave.

The National Parents Society for Persons with Disability said: “Children who rely on one-to-one support are being sent home, even though there are available LSEs. As a result, parents are being forced to take an indefinite leave from work to care for their children, while children are being denied their education. This is causing immense stress, frustration, and anxiety for families who are struggling to manage the impact of these directives and on children who do not know when they will be accepted into school or not."

These concerns were echoed by parents of students with ADHD.

UPE chief Graham Sansone said this lack of government investment in LSEs led to situations where LSEs that catered for a group of students (known as shared LSEs) were shifted to replace a sick one-on-one LSE.

As a result, classrooms which had shared LSEs were being left without the necessary support. This was leading to challenging and disruptive behaviour to the detriment of everyone in that class, Sansone said.

Educators deserve better

Sansone referred to a recent decision by the First Hall of the Civil Courts that turned down a request, by the Directorate of Educational Services, to issue a warrant of prohibitory injunction stopping the directives.

"UPE urges the Directorate of Educational Services to cease squandering public funds and the judiciary's time on oppressive procedures that are unworthy of a democratic society and a nation that prides itself on striving for progress in civil rights.

"It is truly shameful that instead of supporting educators in asserting their rights, the Directorate of Educational Services seeks to obstruct their access to the protection of their chosen union. Educators deserve far better," the union said in a statement.

In the statement, the National Parents Society for Persons with Disability acknowledged the rights of educators and supported the pursuit of their professional and workplace interests.

“However, the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the EU Child Guarantee emphasise that education is a legal right for every child based on equal opportunity. Unions should stop using children with disabilities as pawns to get what they want without regard to their fundamental rights and well-being.

"This is becoming a worrying trend in education. We urge the UPE to reconsider these directives. Education is a fundamental right for all children, which must be upheld even in times of dispute. We also urge the relevant authorities to consider the needs of students with disabilities in their negotiations and to find immediate solutions that prevent any interruption to their education," the parents said.

Our children are not pawns. This outrageous situation.

Commenting on the Facebook post, ADHD Malta said the directives were also impacting students with ADHD.

“It is with utter dismay that we note that some educators in schools are having to follow their union's (UPE) directives. Such measures aimed at students with very delicate "conditions" and invisible disabilities are nothing short of discriminatory… Our children are not pawns. This outrageous situation has been going on for far too long and now, enough is really enough. It is time to speak up for the rights of children too.”

The Commissioner for Education within the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s office is currently investigating complaints about waiting lists for LSEs and the length of the statementing process.

That investigation follows complaints by parents at the state-run Guardian Angel Secondary Education Resource Centre about a lack of specialised training for LSEs and professionals.