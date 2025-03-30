Following the collections The Recipe and The Record, Parfois has launched The Journey − a spring-summer collection inspired by the essence of adventure, discovery and the boundless spirit of travel.

Presented by model Abby Champion, fiancée of Patrick Schwarzenegger, this collection evokes the warmth of sun-drenched days and the promise of new horizons.

Designed for those who live on the move, it embodies freedom and a curiosity to explore new cultures, celebrating the energy of summer without limits.

The Journey explores Indian-sourced fabrics, delicate silks and airy cottons, reflecting a natural and artisanal aesthetic. Flowing silhouettes and a rich mix of textures take centre stage, with an emphasis on transformable pieces that create versatile and dynamic looks.

The collection features a harmonious colour palette, blending soft shades of butter, ecru and pink with deeper accents of rich red, chocolate and mint green − echoing the warm, natural landscapes of summer.

In accessories, bags come in a variety of sizes, from maxi to mini styles, crafted in suede and adorned with wooden handles, crochet details, beaded fringes and satin elements. Laser-cut patterns and intricate textures add a distinctive touch to each piece.

Footwear follows the same inspiration, with ethnically inspired sandals with tassels and fringing, and deep chocolate brown featuring prominently.

The jewellery line embraces organic, art-inspired shapes with silver finishes and leather details, reinforcing its handcrafted aesthetic.

Beyond the distinctive materials and details, each piece in the collection tells a unique story.

Meanwhile, the campaign, with its tropical, colourful and effortlessly cool aesthetic, captures the vibrant and free-spirited essence of summer.

Visit the collection on parfois.com.