A Paris court on Friday handed jail sentences of up to three years to a gang of robbers who stole $10 million in jewellery from reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016, although none of the accused are set to return to prison.

Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, the ringleader, was handed the heaviest sentence of three years in prison plus five years suspended, but due to time served in jail will not return to detention, like all the others convicted.

Two other suspects accused of handing information about the American superstar's whereabouts were acquitted and all the sentences were substantially lower than the terms demanded by the prosecution.

Kim Kardashian on Friday said she was "deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice" over the 2016 armed robbery against her in a Paris hotel.

"The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family," she said in a statement sent by her lawyers after sentencing was announced for the accused. "While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all."