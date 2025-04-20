In the early months of World War II, several messages of admiration and encouragement were sent from King George VI and the British government to the governor of Malta, praising the garrison and the citizens for maintaining the island’s resilience in the face of persistent enemy attacks. These messages underscored how Malta had remained inviolate, holding strong against all attempts by the Axis powers to seize it.

However, by mid-1941, the situation had become increasingly dire, with the island suffering relentless and escalating assaults. As the siege worsened, discussions emerged in London about further encouraging the people of Malta.

Initially, a proposal was floated for a personal gift from the King to the people of Malta, in the form of a Union Jack, which was to be flown from the Palace in Valletta as a symbol of the island’s defiance. However, several objections arose within the British government.

Primarily, there was concern that Malta might be captured by the enemy, in which case the symbolic gesture could backfire.

Secondly, officials worried that awarding such a gift might hurt other colonies, setting an unhealthy precedent and causing discontent within the broader British Empire.

Given these concerns, the initial plan was postponed and the suggestion evolved into something far more significant. Rather than a personal gift or a symbol that could be subject to misinterpretation, the British government decided to award Malta a unique mark of honour: the George Cross.

On April 15, 1942, Malta became the only collective recipient of the George Cross

The George Cross and citation on display.

This award, typically given to individuals for acts of gallantry, was to be conferred on the entire island in recognition of the collective bravery of its people. Crucially, the George Cross was not to be awarded to an individual or even the governor but to Malta itself, marking the island’s extraordinary role in the war effort and elevating its symbolic status on the world stage.

Thus, on April 15, 1942, Malta became the only collective recipient of the George Cross, a British military honour awarded for individual acts of the greatest heroism or of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme danger. The George Cross represented not only recognition of Malta’s endurance but also served as a potent propaganda tool for the British Empire, reinforcing a narrative of shared sacrifice and resilience, towards eventual victory.

Ceremony announcements

Following the formal award ceremony held in St George’s Square, Valletta, on September 13, 1942, a series of celebrations was planned to start the following week across all Maltese villages. The Times of Malta announcements from this period read: “The George Cross which His Excellency the Governor on behalf of His Majesty the King presented to the people of Malta on Sunday, September 13, is being taken around the towns and villages of Malta and Gozo.”

The announcements would then specify the date, time and village where the medal would be exhibited. These celebrations began as early as September 18 and continued almost daily into November.

The notice published in the Times of Malta announcing the celebration of the award of the George Cross planned to take place in Għaxaq.

More than just ceremonial occasions, they were significant events aimed at strengthening the bonds between the British and the Maltese. Each gathering expressed the gratitude of the British nation and monarchy for the courageous actions of the Maltese people.

The civil government had been incorporating this theme into the everyday lives of the local population in various ways. These events provided an excellent opportunity to convey this message directly to the heart of the villages, engagingly and entertainingly.

The George Cross visit in Rabat. Photo: Joseph Borg

Ceremony participants

Each celebration included a parade in which the George Cross, displayed in a wooden box alongside the king’s citation, was brought to the village square with the parish church serving as a backdrop.

As a civilian honour, the George Cross ceremonies were organised by local citizens and involved non-governmental and non-military organisations, emphasising the civic nature of the occasion.

The two-hour ceremony began with the assembly of attendees, followed by the Malta Police Force leading the parade while carrying the George Cross. Flag bearers holding the Union Jack, the Maltese flag and a local civic group’s flag followed closely behind. Various organisations participated, including local Air Raid Precautions (ARP), Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, who formed the core of the parade.

The protection officer placing the George Cross on a plinth in Cospicua. Photo: Imperial War Museum

British Army units from the sector, when available and with the commanding officer’s permission, also took part by offering a “present arms” salute upon the medal’s arrival or by having their band perform music to enhance the celebratory atmosphere. If British Army units were unavailable, the parade consisted entirely of policemen or members of the Special Constabulary.

A force of Malta’s Home Guard, originally known as the Local Defence Volunteers (LDV), who augmented armed resistance during the war, would line the square. They sometimes even offered their headquarters and clubs to entertain the special guests of the occasion. Distinguished guests would include nobility, protection officers, district medical officers, and Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force commanders from nearby units.

At the appointed moment, a superintendent from the Malta Police Force, standing in for the commissioner, would step forward to present the medal to a local representative, often the protection officer. The medal would then be placed reverently atop a pre-arranged pedestal, with a guard mounted, usually by police constables, but the Royal Marines took on this duty during the Dockyard visit on September 21.

The George Cross ceremony at the Dockyard on September 21, 1942. Photo: National War Museum Association

After the formal presentation, the atmosphere changed. Schoolchildren, their teachers, special guests and members of the public gathered to view the medal and read the king’s remarks. Conversations buzzed throughout the crowd as people shared their reflections on the occasion. Children proudly waved small Union Jack flags, eager to be part of the moment. For the scouts, this event likely inspired aspirations of leadership and service as they were surrounded by soldiers and policemen, envisioning themselves as the future defenders of Malta.

Fr Henry Born linked the George Cross to the cross of Christ, suggesting divine providence had guided the nation through its trials

Ceremony highlights

One of the exhibition’s most notable moments was the main speech, often delivered by the village’s parish priest or a local figure of prominence. Wartime issues of the Times of Malta regularly reported these speeches, providing direct accounts.

The speeches, filled with patriotic fervour, reminded the public of Malta’s moral righteousness during the war, presenting the Maltese as being on the right side of history. A recurring theme was the emphasis on the island’s Christian faith, seen as both a source of strength and a key component of national identity.

A full reconstruction of the George Cross ceremony in Marsa, reenacted by Battlefront Malta. Photo: Matthew Rosso

In Mġarr, Fr Edgar Salomone highlighted Malta’s role as a defender of Christianity, citing St Paul’s arrival as a pivotal moment. In St Paul’s Bay, Fr Henry Born (chaplain, RMA) linked the George Cross to the cross of Christ, suggesting divine providence had guided the nation through its trials. The speeches positioned faith as both spiritual power and a vital factor in Malta’s resilience.

Malta’s historical resistance to foreign invaders was another central theme, with speakers drawing parallels between World War II and earlier struggles, such as the Great Siege of 1565 and the fight against Napoleon.

Members of the public attending the George Cross ceremony reconstruction entitled ‘Il-Wasla tal-George Cross fil-Marsa’, jointly organised by Marsa local council and Battlefront Malta in 2022. Photo: Marsa Local Council

In Żejtun, Rev. P. Mifsud praised the people’s endurance, comparing it to Malta’s liberation from the French. Likewise, in Żurrieq, Rev. Fr G.B. Ghigo spoke of Malta’s defiance against Suleiman the Magnificent and Napoleon, portraying the war as another chapter in the island’s enduring history of gallantry. These speeches linked the George Cross to Malta’s ongoing heroism, stressing that the island’s resistance was part of a larger historical narrative.

The George Cross was portrayed not only as an honour but as a symbol of Malta’s prominence on the global stage. Fr Salomone reflected on the island’s strategic importance, pointing out its recognition by Imperial Rome and Spain. In Mellieħa, George Zammit highlighted Malta’s new-found international admiration, describing it as a symbol of resistance acknowledged by the Allies. This international recognition bolstered national pride and underscored Malta’s global significance.

The George Cross being carried away by a police superintendent at the end of a reconstruction ceremony. Photo: Matthew Rosso

The speeches also diverged in their focus on local versus national identity. In Żurrieq, Rev. Fr Ghigo, and in Gozo, Archbishop Gonzi, celebrated the contributions of their communities, grounding their speeches in local pride. In contrast, Zammit’s speech in Mellieħa adopted a broader, nationalistic tone, highlighting Malta’s role in the Allied war effort. These differences reflect how different communities positioned themselves within Malta’s wartime narrative.

The blending of faith, heroism and imperial gratitude created a narrative that glorified the British Empire’s role in Malta’s survival. However, one must question whether this celebration of unity was genuinely shared by the Maltese or if it masked underlying tensions related to colonial subjugation.

Post-war ceremonies and questions

While these accounts will never answer this question, surely by the late 1940s, the tone of the commemorations for the anniversary of the George Cross had already begun to change.

By the late 1950s, the annual celebrations were held exclusively at the Addolorata Cemetery on the graves of Maltese civilian war dead. In some instances, the celebrations became contentious and were boycotted by some Maltese politicians, especially at a time when self-governance was again revoked. Malta was now striving to loosen its colonial status through further constitutional advancements.

By placing the George Cross at the centre of these events, the British may have been more invested in their propaganda than genuinely honouring Malta’s endurance. Could it be that Malta’s wartime sacrifices and Christian values were used as a tool of soft imperialism, ensuring allegiance in a larger geopolitical game? And if so, does it deter from the gallantry shown by the people of Malta?

Christian DeBono is a member of Battlefront Malta and owner of Victory Costumes Malta.