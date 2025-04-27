The Psychology department of the Gozo General Hospital set up a Parkinson’s awareness stand on World Parkinson’s day, held at the hospital’s reception.

Parkinson’s disease is a long-term progressive neurological condition, which is also considered to be a movement disorder as it mostly affects movement. However, individuals with Parkinson’s disease also experience non-movement symptoms.

The symptoms of Parkinson’s disease arise as a result of a loss of dopamine being produced in the brain’s nerve cells. Some of the signs and symptoms include: tremor; slowness of movement; stiffness; issues maintaining balance and co-ordination; speech difficulties; eating; swallowing and saliva difficulties; changes in bladder and bowel movement; sleep difficulties and changes in mood.

Information leaflets about this neurological condition and services offered at the Gozo General hospital were available.

During the event, members of the psychology department, together with other health professionals, as well as carers and clients with Parkinson’s, gave out information about the condition, shared grey ribbons, and marketed the Tulip Project, which is an educational course on Parkinson’s disease for sufferers and their carers.

The tulip, which is the flower associated with Parkinson’s disease, has become an official symbol of this neurological condition.

This series of educational talks will be held monthly, for six times, starting Friday, October 17.

The presentations will be delivered by various healthcare professionals, and will take place at Queen Mary University London, Malta campus.

For more information about this forthcoming educational course, call the psychology department on 2344 6172 or 2344 6322.