Parliament has unanimously approved the transfer of a 1,800m² plot under a 65-year lease in Siġġiewi for the construction of a new Enemalta distribution centre.

The government said in a statement on Thursday that the Lands Authority deemed it justifiable to transfer the plot in the area known as Il-Qasam iċ-Ċkejken on Triq San Niklaw after considering the public interest in this development.

"This decision marks an important step in the country’s efforts to strengthen electricity infrastructure, ensuring a more reliable service with greater capacity to meet the ever-growing demand," the ministries for land and energy said.

"Parliament’s approval ensures that the project can now proceed as planned. This decision reaffirms the government’s commitment to enhancing the country’s energy infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development."

They added the new Siġġiewi distribution centre will play a critical role in meeting the needs of Siġġiewi and surrounding localities, including Żebbuġ, Qormi, Żurrieq, Qrendi, and Mqabba.

It will alleviate the load on existing distribution centres in Kirkop, Ħal Far, Mosta and Marsa.