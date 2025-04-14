Parts of the Parliament building, particularly two bridges, are being inspected by architects following signs of damage believed to stem from shortcomings during construction, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia told the House on Monday.

He said that bridges on levels one and three which connect the Chamber to an office block are a matter of concern and are being closed for safety reasons. One of the bridges is used by members of the public, while the other is designated for officials.

The underlying area has also been closed and those needing to cross from one structure to another must walk through level minus one.

The bridges across the two buildings which house parliament and related offices.

The inspections were requested by Malita Investments plc, the company which holds the title of the building. Their purpose is to assess the structural condition of the bridges and the buildings and determine how best to address what was described by the Speaker as “bad workmanship.”

Concerns about construction quality are not new. In 2016, it was reported that almost two-thirds of the stone cut from a Qala quarry to clad the building failed safety certification after rigorous tests.

The Parliament building, which cost €90 million, was commissioned by then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi in 2008 and inaugurated in 2015 under the premiership of Joseph Muscat. Anglu Farrugia was Speaker at the time of the inauguration and continues to serve in that role today.

Designed by world-renowned architect Renzo Piano, the building was constructed on the former Freedom Square.

Construction began in 2011.