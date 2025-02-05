The Opposition is to move a motion in parliament next week demanding government action to curb the cost of living.

The Nationalist Party said the government is out of touch with the realities faced by families, businesses, and the self-employed and it needs to ease the burden of a rising cost of living.

"This motion is being presented in view of the rising prices of essential goods such as food, medicines, and services, which are negatively affecting many, particularly those on low and middle incomes, businesses and the self-employed," the PN said.

It said it is proposing that:

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is granted in full and remains tax-free so that workers and pensioners can benefit from it entirely;

The government provides tax credits to SMEs and businesses to help them absorb wage increases without having to raise prices further;

A national fund is established to provide financial support to importers and exporters, helping to reduce their costs;

The economic model shifts from one based on disproportionate population growth to one that invests in new and innovative economic sectors that offer better-paying jobs for Maltese and Gozitan workers.

The debate will be held on Thursday, February 13.