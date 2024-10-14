The House of Representatives onMonday paid tribute to former Labour minister Joe Brincat, who passed away in August.

Brincat was first elected to parliament in 1976 and served as minister for justice, lands, housing, and parliamentary affairs from 1979 to 1981. He was twice deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Brincat as “a brilliant politician and lawyer, a gentleman, and a family man,” praising his humility despite a long list of achievements. “Joe Brincat was a man of great humility with his feet firmly on the ground,” Abela said, emphasizing his down-to-earth nature despite holding prestigious political roles.

Abela highlighted Brincat’s expertise in human rights law, recalling their shared experiences in court. "For years, I admired how he worked," he said. "Human Rights was his area because he genuinely valued people, and he had an intrinsic sense of justice." Abela also remarked on Brincat's impressive skills as a lawyer, saying he was the kind of lawyer you don’t want to face in court because your chances of winning would significantly decrease.

Born in Gżira in 1944, Brincat studied at the Seminary and the Lyceum before briefly joining the Friars Minor to study philosophy. He earned a BA in Latin, Philosophy, and English Literature and later pursued further studies, obtaining a BSc in Economics in 1967 and an LL.D in 1970.

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech also paid tribute, calling Brincat “a genuine man who stood by what he truly believed in.” Grech praised Brincat’s respect for his colleagues and even those who disagreed politically with him. “He was first and foremost a father and grandfather, and then a politician and lawyer,” Grech said, noting Brincat’s deep love for his family.

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia, who was absent, sent a letter of condolence that was read in parliament. Farrugia described Brincat as "a man of true principles" and emphasized the lasting impact of his legacy on Maltese politics.