Parliament paid tribute to the late Francis Zammit Dimech, the former minister and acting president who died last month, on Monday afternoon.

Opening the session, Prime Minister Robert Abela described Zammit Dimech as “a gentleman of politics who truly loved his country”, saying he had demonstrated great integrity in both his political and professional life over several years.

Abela described him as “the voice of reason, always avoiding a confrontational tone and seeking agreement,” saying that they got to know each other better after Zammit Dimech took up the role of acting president.

Abela recalled visiting Zammit Dimech in hospital just hours before his death. “He was clearly weak but his sense of education shone through,” he said.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said Zammit Dimech was an “innovative and courageous” person who had changed Malta’s face when he was a minister.

“His appointment as agent president was the culmination of his service towards the country,” Grech said, recalling Zammit Dimech’s joy at being informed of his nomination.

“He taught us resilience, respect, love towards his country and a sense of service,” Grech added.

Grech hailed Zammit Dimech’s “sense of comradeship”, saying he was always willing to help others, including those jockeying with him for a seat in parliament in his same district. “Francis loved politics because he loved people,” he said.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia also paid tribute to Zammit Dimech, saying the pair enjoyed an excellent relationship ever since they first met during the 1996-1998 legislature.

Farrugia recalled how Zammit Dimech, a broadcasting expert, had approached him to offer his help on an upcoming amendment to a broadcasting law.

Farrugia also spoke of a visit to the Vatican to see Pope John Paul II a quarter of a century ago, recalling how Zammit Dimech’s video camera was stolen on the trip. “Despite being the victim of the crime, he was the one calming us all down,” Farrugia said.