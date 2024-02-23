More organisations and individuals have expressed concern at Malta's consideration of deploying AFM personnel to take part in an EU Red Sea Mission Operation Aspides.

MaltaToday reported earlier in February that Malta is “actively considering” participating in the mission to defend commercial ships from Houthi attacks.

It said an officer from the Armed Forces of Malta will be stationed at the operation’s headquarters in Greece.

The operation was agreed at an informal meeting of the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council on January 31.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borrell said the operation could deploy by February 19.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on Friday seven NGOs and several individuals, including President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, wrote that there is wide consensus that military action in the region has been excessive.

They wrote that there are strong indications that ongoing atrocities are being perpetrated, and that, as a result, the world faces a greater risk of escalation of the conflict than any other time in the past half-century.

"Malta's hard-earned neutrality, which is a bedrock of our Constitution, was conceived first and foremost for dark times like these.

"The proposed participation in a military operation in the region at such a time is flagrantly against the spirit and the letter of our Constitution, and would jeopardise Malta's highly respected standing as a credible, non-aligned and principled state," they warned.

The organisations said they firmly believed that the only kind of military deployment that can be contemplated at this time would be to protect innocent civilians and prevent further loss of innocent life in Gaza.

"We, therefore, urge you to reconsider Malta’s military participation in the Red Sea operations, in the name of Malta’s Constitutional neutrality and in the name of our peace-loving people," they wrote.

The letter was signed by: Graffitti, Għaqda għall-Ġustizzja, Ugwaljanza u Paċi, Young Progressive Beings, YMCA, L'Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar, Dance Beyond Borders, African Media Association Personal, Reuben Grima, Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, Sammy Meilaq, Freddie Micallef, Yana Mintoff, David E. Zammit, Edward Zammit, Jennifer Porter, Daniel Mainwaring, Anthony Camilleri, Louise Chircop, Joseph Gravina, Dirk De Kelelaere, Anna Spiteri, Tina Braxton, Andre Callus, Ċetta Mainwaring, Anna Caruana, Roberta De Angelis, Kurt Borg, Jacqueline Chircop, Caroline Morales, Raphael Borg, Rita Cortis Coleiro, Robert Micallef, Daniela Debono.