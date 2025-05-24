Two youths who flew into Malta on Friday to attend a weekend party ended up with criminal records after they were caught with drugs at the Malta International Airport.

James Leckie, 20, and Sam Casserly, 22, both from Scotland, had just landed in Malta when Customs officials observed the pair behaving in a suspicious manner. They were seen passing objects before going through the airport scanner.

Their behaviour prompted a search and they were found to be in possession of five sachets containing cocaine and ketamine, as well as 25 ecstasy pills.

In court, they were accused of importing the drugs and of being in possession of the three types of drugs.

They admitted the charges.

Prosecuting inspector John Leigh Howard underlined that they cooperated with the police from the very initial stages of the investigation. They replied to all the questions posed and even took responsibility for the substance.

Howard said they came to Malta for a techno festival and would consume the drugs at such parties. He said that they did not trust being able to find drugs in Malta so they brought them with them.

Both prosecution and defence requested a suspended sentence and a minimum fine.

After hearing the submissions on punishment, the court found the pair guilty by their own admission and handed down a one-year prison term suspended for three years. They were also fined to pay €465.87 each.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided.

Police inspector John Leigh Howard prosecuted.

Lawyer Silvan Pulis appeared for both.