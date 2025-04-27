My word, some Manchester United fans allowed themselves to get a bit overexcited by that Europa League win over Lyon.

Yes, it was a thrilling game, with so many unexpected twists and turns. And sure, it is one of the most enjoyable comebacks by an English team in quite a while.

But this was no 1999, despite the fact I have heard many United supporters comparing it with that monumental night in Barcelona. As comebacks go, this one wasn’t even fit to lace the boots of that incredible evening 26 years ago.

For a start, this was a quarter-final, not a final, which is a different level of pressure. Then there was the fact that this was the Europa League, not the Champions League, which comes with limited expectations. And this was at home, in the relative safety of Old Trafford, not in the emotional cauldron of a neutral Camp Nou.

Most crucially of all is the fact that this was a bang average Lyon, not the European powerhouse Bayern Munich at the peak of their powers.

Focus on bringing that trophy home and people may forget the rest of the shambles

I understand that in the context of their worst season in living memory, this was a night for United fans to cherish and enjoy. In the dark hours, all rays of light are welcome. But quite a few of the ones I know got rather carried away by the whole thing.

Luckily on that front, the thrill of the Lyon victory was quickly followed by the 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, which put things firmly back into perspective and brought those fans back down to earth with a bang.

But I don’t think Amorim will care too much about that result. He won’t openly admit it of course but he long ago gave up on the league. He knew they weren’t going to get relegated and, frankly, for a team of Manchester United’s standing, there is little difference between finishing 16th or 12th. Both are embarrassing.

Which meant the Europa League was his and United’s only realistic chance of digging out a small gem from the ashes of a horror season. Focus on bringing that trophy home and people may forget the rest of the shambles.

So will they win it?

Well, Athletic Bilbao in the next round won’t be easy. They are having a considerably better domestic season than the Red Devils (not hard) and they have the added incentive of knowing the final, if they make it, will be played at their own ground. A rare and unique opportunity.

Should United get through that test then they will face either Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt (I really need to find out what’s going on with the slash there?) or Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

Can’t say I know all that much about the slash boys from Norway, but I watch Tottenham quite a bit and their performances have been mostly dire, with only the very occasional bright spark.

Worryingly for Amorim, most of those sparks have come against United, with Spurs beating them three times already this season. Equally, Ange Postecoglou is fighting for his managerial life and knows lifting the Europa League is probably the only way to save his job.

So, in summary, yes, United obviously have a chance of winning the trophy. But the other three teams probably feel exactly the same way.

Too close to call? I think so.

Fleecing the fans

Talk about not having your finger on the pulse of fan sentiment.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is apparently an investor in Vivid Seats, a touting platform which sells tickets to his own club’s games at extortionate prices.

Just to give you an example, seats for the match at Stamford Bridge against Liverpool next month are being sold by the club for a maximum of £80. On Vivid they are priced at up to $3,000, with the cheapest going for around $700.

As chairperson of the club, Boehly should be doing his best to stamp out this practice, not support it. He should be ensuring Chelsea supporters from all over the globe are treated with fairness and respect. In fact, I would go as far as to say that as chair of one of England’s top clubs he is duty-bound to ensure fans of all English clubs are not ripped off.

Investing in a website which actively aims to milk supporters for profit is extremely unethical, ill-advised and a blatant conflict of interest for the American.

But it does go to show that some foreign owners of Premier League teams, not all but some, can’t resist the idea of lining their own pockets even if it comes at the expense of supporters.

Todd, already rich beyond most people’s imagination, should get out of Vivid Seats immediately. And any money he makes from selling his stake should be donated to a supporters’ fund. That way he may regain some of his dignity and repair his reputation with his own fans.

But probably not.

The fine art of bottling it

Massive congratulations to Sheffield United on claiming another of football’s least desirable titles – this season’s biggest bottlers.

At the end of March the Blades were top of the Championship with a four-point lead over the chasing pack and showing impressive consistency.

Fast forward just three weeks and a run of four defeats in five matches – mostly against teams at the bottom of the table – left them eight points behind Leeds United and Burnley with two games to go.

A remarkable implosion, which means automatic promotion, which was firmly in their grasp at the beginning of the month, has now evaporated in a puff of logic.

And that means their only hope of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first attempt is through the dreaded play-offs.

Dreaded because the team that finishes third very rarely does well in this mini competition. The mental toll of missing out on going straight up tends to weigh down and demoralise the third-placed team. Much better to have a blistering run of form over the last few weeks of the season and squeeze your way to sixth place with momentum on your side.

In Sheffield United’s case, the play-offs are also dreaded because, frankly, our track record in them is an unmitigated disaster. Eight times we have taken part in the play-offs, and you can count the number of times that has resulted in promotion on the fingers of no hands.

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future failure, but if I had a few euros to spare right now, and I wasn’t biased due to my football allegiance, I would put in on one of the other three teams to gain promotion. Any of them.

