The MSE Equity Price Index fell by 0.55% to 3,804.199 points as the declines in APS, BOV, HSBC, MIA, Mapfre Middlesea, and Trident outweighed the gains in BMIT, Lombard and Plaza. Meanwhile, four equities closed unchanged as today’s trading activity amounted to €0.21 million.

Malta International Airport plc moved 0.8% lower to the €5.95 level across five deals totalling 1,913 shares. Following the close of trading, MIA announced that passenger movements during May 2025 amounted to 927,709, which is 8.1% higher than the comparable figure of 858,402 registered last year. This was the first time that passenger movements surpassed the 900,000 level in the month of May. The seat load factor for May 2025 stood at 84.9%, which is 1 percentage point lower than in May 2024. MIA stated that the route network for summer continued to expand with the launch of direct flights to Stuttgart and Helsinki.

APS Bank plc shed 0.9% to the €0.54 level over four deals amounting to 9,204 shares.

Also in the banking sector, Bank of Valletta plc decreased by 1.0% to the €2.06 level across sixteen deals amounting to 11,266 shares. Today, BOV announced that the recent offer of up to €150 million 5.00% unsecured subordinated bonds 2030-35 has been oversubscribed and the Bank has exercised the over-allotment option in full. As a result, the offer will be closed ahead of schedule on Monday 16 June 2025 at 14.00 hours.

BOV’s insurance associate, Mapfre Middlesea plc slumped by 6.0% to the €1.40 level on muted activity.

HSBC Bank Malta plc dropped by 1.4% to the €1.38 level over five deals amounting to 6,896 shares.

A single trade of 900 shares pulled the share price of Trident Estates plc 0.9% lower to the €1.11 level.

On the other hand, Lombard Bank Malta plc closed the session 4.9% higher at the €0.75 level on two deals amounting to 9,900 shares, albeit the majority of the volume changed hands at the €0.70 (-2.0%) level.

Plaza Centres plc advanced by 1.6% to the €0.62 level on one trade of 3,333 shares. Plaza will be holding its AGM on Wednesday 18 June.

BMIT Technologies plc surged by 5.4% to the €0.31 level as 1,600 shares changed hands.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc was today’s most actively traded equity as it closed unchanged at the €6.30 level over five deals amounting to 22,714 shares, with most of the volume changing hands at the €6.10 (-3.2%) level.

The ordinary shares of RS2 plc held the €0.398 level on muted activity. RS2 will be holding its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 24 June.

International Hotel Investments plc closed unchanged at the €0.43 level over three delas totalling 16,131 shares.

The RF MGS Index increased for the fourth consecutive session as it rose by 0.08% to 919.863 points. Data released today showed that inflation during May decreased in several of the largest countries of the euro area. In particular, inflation in Germany fell to 2.1% from 2.2% in the previous month. Similarly, in France inflation dropped to 0.6% from 0.9%, whist in Spain there was no inflation compared to 0.6% last April. Meanwhile, due to the impact of tariffs the euro area’s trade surplus declined to €9.9 billion from an all time of €37.3 billion in the previous month, falling considerably below expectations of €18.2 billion. Elsewhere, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East escalated as Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Iran targeting its nuclear and military facilities.

