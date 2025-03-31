Vermiglio Theatre Productions is taking the Passion of Christ to the grounds of the Verdala Palace in Buskett from April 15 to 17. Proceeds from the event, held under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono, will go to the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The audience will be guided through the main stages of the Passion of Jesus in the Verdala grounds, which will turn into the streets of Jerusalem.

“The way we are presenting the play is intended to make those who attend feel as if they were part of the crowd witnessing the last two days in the life of Jesus prior to his resurrection. It is for this reason that we have not made any use of amplification throughout the walk,” director Alan Fenech said.

The cast includes a number of established actors whose faces are familiar to those who follow local theatre and television productions.

The role of Christ will once again be entrusted to up-and-coming actor John Vassallo, who has inherited the role from Alan Fenech.

“Having such a cast of actors is a guarantee of a very high-quality production. The audience will have the chance to see the artists they admire perform very close to them and this adds to the atmosphere which is already very unique due to the costumes and the setting,” Michelle Zerafa, co-producer and assitant director, added.

The production also includes oriġinal music by Raymond Zammit.

The play will be held on April 15, 16 and 17 at 7.30pm. Entrance is €10 (children under 12 years of age enter for free). Tickets are limited and prior booking is recommended.

For more information or reservations, visit www.ilmixja.com or the official Facebook page Il-Mixja 2025.