The Pastoral Formation Institute is inviting participants to join in a course aimed to give a solid foundation in preparation for the upcoming jubilee year in 2025 – “Pilgrims of Hope”.

The course will delve into the biblical foundations of “jubilee”, “hope” and “pilgrimage” over six short sessions. These will involve the teachings of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope Francis which may illuminate the path of hope, guiding participants towards a deeper understanding of being pilgrims in today’s society.

“With the joyous celebration of Easter upon us, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the profound meaning of hope,” say the organisers at the Pastoral Formation Institute.

“As Easter inspires us to contemplate hope, it also serves as a launchpad for our preparation for next year’s jubilee, themed around hope.”

The institute aims to explore the practical application of the concept of jubilee in today’s world and its relevance to the Church’s mission of evangelisation and how it can inspire us to create positive change in our communities.

The course will be delivered by Rev. Gilbert Scicluna and Joseph Ciappara on Mondays from 6 to 8pm at Ta’ Mlit Pastoral Centre, Mosta.

The logo of the upcoming jubilee ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

In the Catholic Church, the concept of jubilee or ‘Holy Year’ was used to declare special years for forgiveness and reconciliation. The first jubilee was declared by Pope Boniface VIII on February 22, 1300 (Feast of the Chair of St Peter), to mark the beginning of that century.

Pope Francis announced that 2025 will be a Jubilee Year, which happens every 25 years. The theme for Jubilee 2025 is ‘Pilgrims of Hope’, and it will be a year of hope for a world suffering the impacts of war, the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.

The 2025 Jubilee Year begins on December 24 (Christmas Eve) of this year and concludes on January 6, 2026. The city of Rome will host the 27th jubilee in history and the second in the pontificate of Pope Francis, a special year in which the faithful have the opportunity to ask for a plenary indulgence for themselves or for deceased relatives.

“Let the hope of this Easter energise us as we continue our journey to learn and preparefor the jubilee ahead,” say the organisers.

For more information or to apply, visit here. Registered pastoral workers within the Archdiocese of Malta can benefit from a 50 per cent discount on this course.