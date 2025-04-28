The Medical Association of Malta, which groups the country's doctors, has announced Patrick Sammut as its new president, succeeding Martin Balzan who did not contest the union's recent elections after alternating between the roles of president and secretary for the past 24 years.

Federica Apap Bologna is the vice president, Aaron Schembri is general secretary, Lara Gerada treasurer and Jeffrey Bonnici international secretary.

The newly elected Category Representatives are: Directors/Chairmen of Departments, Consultants and full-time members of Academic Staff at the University of Malta - Neville Azzopardi.

Resident specialists and higher specialist trainees - Sarah Catania

Basic Specialist trainees and Foundation doctors - Matthew Buttigieg

Medical Officers in Health Centres and GP trainees - Dale Brincat

Specialists and Family Doctors not engaged primarily in full-time service with Government - Kenneth Vassallo

All other members not included in the above categories - Joseph Portelli Demajo