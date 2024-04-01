An exhibition of paintings by Paul Camilleri Cauchi is currently being held at the Banca Giuratale, Independence Square, Victoria, on the initiative of the Gozo Cultural Heritage Directorate. The exhibition, titled Ad Quos Spectat, includes more than 40 paintings, both sacred and profane, in traditional and contemporary styles.

Camilleri Cauchi has participated in a number of exhibitions in Malta and overseas. His paintings are found in several churches and band clubs as well as in other countries, including the US, Brazil, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Various commissions for the pictorial decoration of church vaults by ecclesiastical authorities have propelled the Camilleri Cauchi to become an established artist in the genre of sacred paintings. His works of art decorate several parishes and churches in Malta and Gozo. However, the artist’s connection with church paintings have not diverted him from profane and contemporary art.

The exhibition is open until Sunday, April 7. Opening times are Monday to Friday from 8am to 2.30pm, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to noon.