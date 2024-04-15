An exhibition of different editions of Don Quixote translated into 160 different language, including Pawlu Montebello’s Dun Kixott – a Maltese translation from Miguel de Cervantes’ original masterpiece in Spanish – will be held in the southern town of Aranda de Duero, in the province of Burgos, Spain, on April 27.

The organisers of this event have invited SKS Publishers to exhibit Montebello’s works at the Bodega el Bolo in Aranda de Duero, the place where the readings of Don Quixote will take place, so that everyone who attends this event can see these copies and enjoy this collection and see how Don Quixote ‒ published in the early 17th century ‒ is one of the most translated books in the world. Cervantes, who had left a great impact on the Spanish language with the Don Quijote publication, was born on September 29, 1547, and died on April 22, 1616.

The Don Quijote literary work is the best of his works and is considered as the first modern European novel in the Western classic literature.

This exhibition has been organised annually for the last 10 years and has become an important cultural event for Duero and the entire region.