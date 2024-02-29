Malta-based Finance Incorporated Limited, recently captured the attention of small business owners in Malta and in Germany with the launch of Paymix SoftPOS, the innovative app that turns an Android phone into a POS terminal. Aside from giving the merchants the capacity to accept contactless payments on their phone, the app also boasts other benefits such as immediate access to funds, paperless receipts, low fees, no setup costs and no monthly commitment.

Not long after its launch, the team participated at EuroCIS 2024, the biggest trade fair for retail technology in Europe, which was held from February 27-29 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

“Exhibiting in EuroCIS was a huge break for us as we join the biggest POS brands worldwide. It was an opportunity for our team to showcase why Paymix SoftPOS is uniquely beneficial for retailers and how combining it with Finance Incorporated Limited’s suite of services can fully optimise the payment experience for both the client and their end-users,” Cenk Kahraman, CEO of Finance Incorporated Limited explains. “We are pleased with the number of interests we have received and the clients who onboarded with us on the spot.”

On the first day of EuroCIS, Finance Incorporated Limited coincidentally announced the collaboration of Paymix SoftPOS and Lune Climate Ltd, a leading global provider for funding high quality climate projects. By integrating Lune’s API to the app, Finance Incorporated Limited is donating a certain percentage of the respective transaction to fund high quality climate curated projects focusing on CO2 offsetting every time a payment is made with Paymix SoftPOS. An additional donation option for retailers and their customers is also being planned and should be implemented in the second quarter of the current year.

“The topics of sustainability and climate protection are also becoming increasingly relevant in payment transactions, both on the merchant side as well as with their customers. We are therefore very proud to now have a partner in Lune with whom all parties involved in the payment process can work together and at the same time fulfil our own environmental commitments as a company,” emphasised Cenk Kahraman.

Further information about Paymix SoftPOS can be found at https://www.paymix.eu/.