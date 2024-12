A 60-year-old Swieqi woman was grievously hurt when she was hit by a car in Naxxar on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The woman was on the corner of Triq E. Bradford and Triq il-Kappella tax-Xagħra at around 11.15am when she was hit by a Volkswagen Polo being driven by a 48-year-old Mosta woman.

She was given first aid on-site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where she is receiving treatment.

A police investigation is under way.