A 68-year-old man was grievously injured early on Monday when he was hit by a car on Triq il-Pitkali in Attard.

The police said in a statement the man, from Żurrieq, was given first aid and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital soon after the accident, which was reported at 4.15am.

The car - a Nissan NV200 - was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Gżira.

Police investigations are ongoing.