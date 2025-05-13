A Dutch national has been awarded over €114,000 in damages from a driver who ran him over while at a bus stop 10 years ago.

Bruno Roelog Glastra was waiting for a bus at around 7.50am on March 17, 2025 on Triq Bordin in Msida when he was run over by a Suzuki Baleno being driven by Renard Mallia.

The incident left him severely injured with a number of crushed bones. He was unable to walk and one of his legs ended up shorter than the other, leaving him to deal with permanent disabilities for the rest of his life.

The plaintiff sued the driver, arguing that he was to blame for the incident and the injuries he sustained and requested the court to order the respondent to pay the damages.

In his sworn reply, the respondent admitted responsibility for the incident in question. The court therefore had to decide the amount which should be awarded in damages.

After calculating the actual loss and the loss of earnings incurred, the court awarded the plaintiff a total of €114,093 in damages.

Mr Justice Toni Abela presided over the First Hall of the Civil Court.