A pedestrian was grievously injured on Wednesday when he was hit by a car in Msida.

The police said the man, a 53-year-old from Msida, was hit by a Ford Transit at 10am on Triq L Zamenhof corner with Triq Xmiexi.

The Transit was being driven by a 24-year-old from Msida.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.