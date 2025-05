A 32-year-old woman was grievously injured on Thursday morning in Fgura when she was hit by a car.

The police said the woman, from Għajnsielem, was hit by a Ford Fiesta at around 10.15am on Triq Ħaż-Żabbar.

The Fiesta was being driven by a 78-year-old from Marsascala.

Police investigations are ongoing.