Updated 7pm

A 38-year-old mother was killed in St Julian's on Thursday, after her car rolled back and crushed her, according to witnesses.

Sources told Times of Malta her daughter, aged six, was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident in Triq L-Arċisqof Romero, just off Birkirkara Road.

It is still not clear what led the car to roll backwards.

The woman, from St Julian's, was somewhat trapped by the moving vehicle and suffered fatal injuries.

Medical teams rushed to the scene, but she was pronounced dead on site.

Police spokesman Brandon Pisani addresses the press. Footage: James Cummings, Marc Galdes

As news of the tragedy spread, distraught family members arrived at the scene.

Police and forensic experts cordoned off the area to conduct further investigations.

The child is believed to be unharmed.

A man who was close to the site of the accident told Times of Malta: "I heard a big bang and I saw a lot of people gathering around the woman who was bleeding".

"I quickly called an ambulance, which arrived within minutes."

At 7pm, the road was still closed to traffic.

More to follow.