A 37-year-old man has been left seriously injured after he was hit by a car in Birkirkara early on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 7.20 am in Triq Sir Anthony Mamo.

The pedestrian, a Pakistani national living in Sliema, was hit by a Hyundai Tucson being driven by a 58-year-old woman from Naxxar.

The man received medical assistance on-site before being transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were certified.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has opened an inquiry into the case an a police investigation is still ongoing.