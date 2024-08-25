A new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Peer Gynt will have its world premiere in Malta at Spazju Kreattiv in September.

Adapted by acclaimed British playwright Brad Birch – who accepted the commission from producer Adrian Buckle on the condition that actor Joseph Zammit play the title role – this modern adaptation brings an exciting and contemporary perspective to this timeless tale, exploring topical themes such as Western exploitation, the migrant crisis, identity and redemption.

Starring Zammit and directed by Chris Gatt, Peer Gynt’s cast also includes Pia Zammit, Mikhail Basmadjian and Stephen Oliver, alongside many other notable names. The play also boasts an exceptional creative team, with set design from Romualdo Moretti, costumes by Liliana Portelli and movement by Chakib Zidi.

One of Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen’s best-known and most widely performed plays, Peer Gynt is originally a five-act play written in verse in 1867, chronicling a journey that explores the depths of human experience through the lens of one of literature’s most compelling characters.

In the epic tale, Peer Gynt grows up in poverty after his father squanders the family fortune and abandons them. Refusing to accept his fate, Peer embarks on adventures to find wealth, but always returns to his mother empty-handed. After one excursion, he crashes a wedding, where he meets Solveig – who would become the love of his life – but he elopes with the bride, squandering her wedding gifts on a life of debauchery before abandoning her. Escaping a manhunt, Peer meets the Green Woman, the Troll King’s daughter, who offers him her hand and a kingdom if he becomes a troll.

Peer must ultimately grapple with the profound emptiness and haunting guilt of his choices and the moral reckoning they demand

Peer refuses and meets Boyg, who guides him on how to escape. As a smuggler, Peer makes a small fortune, but he is ultimately betrayed and becomes a fugitive.

He encounters a mysterious stranger, who he realises is the devil come to claim his soul. Narrowly surviving, Peer finds another chance at life – but that doesn’t mean that he will take it.

“Peer Gynt follows the life and adventures of one of Europe’s great liars on a surreal and thrilling ride, following the impulsive fantasist as he rises from rural poverty to obscene wealth and power,” Birch explains.

“But while his fortune is made off the literal backs of others, Peer must ultimately grapple with the profound emptiness and haunting guilt of his choices and the moral reckoning they demand. On his travels, he encounters different people, as well as supernatural beings in trolls, the Boyg and the devil himself. But will he find his identity? And will he save himself?”

Known for his thought-provoking and innovative theatre work both as a playwright and as a regular collaborator with directors and actors, Birch is a noteworthy name in the world of contemporary theatre.

His plays challenge conventional theatrical structures and narrative forms, pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling. His unique writing style explores complex themes with emotional depth, via multifaceted and believable characters who offer a raw and honest portrayal of human experiences.

Henrik Ibsen’s Peer Gynt, an Adrian Buckle and a Malta School of Drama & Dance production, is adapted by Brad Birch and plays at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, on September 27-29 and October 4-6 at 8pm. This production is supported by Arts Council Malta. Booking from kreattivita.org/en/event/peer-gynt/.