Beauty within Lines is the title of an exhibition by Gozitan artist George Scicluna which is being hosted at the Art..e Gallery in Library Street, Victoria. The exhibition, portraying pencil sketches, was opened by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who said that through these works Scicluna continued to reaffirm himself as an established artist with dynamic ideas.

At the age of 15, Scicluna, born in Victoria, won second prize in a competition organised by Unesco and, in 1981, clinched first prize in a national school competition. After his initial studies at the Salvatore Dimech Art School, Tarġa Gap, Mosta, he obtained a diploma in graphic design. Later, he attended an art course at the Malta School of Art. Between 1985 and 1990, Scicluna studied under well-known Gozitan artist Paul Camilleri Cauchi and participated in several competitions and won various prizes. He also followed courses at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Perugia, Italy.

In the 1980s, he painted props and scenery for Impresa Fasano, Rome, and perspectives for opera theatres in Italy. In 1995, Scicluna obtained first prize in the National Youth Art Competition and in 1996 won first prize in a competition organised by the Brussels-based Demo-Christian Foundation Robert Schumann.

Scicluna held 10 personal exhibitions in Malta and Gozo. In 2006, he participated in an exhibition with Peter Howson, an artist of international stature in Glasgow, Scotland. Scicluna also took part in numerous collective exhibitions both locally and abroad. In 2015, he participated in Art Expo in Rome.

Art..e Gallery opens daily between 9.30am and 12.15pm, including Sundays.