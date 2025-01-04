Roads agency Infrastructure Malta and the San Ġwann local council will be fixing the many potholes in Bellavista Road after an angry citizen spray-painted penises around them on Friday.

Infrastructure Malta CEO Steve Ellul confirmed to Times of Malta on Saturday that following discussions with mayor Dominic Cassar, the agency will assist the council in fixing the potholes in the coming weeks.

The issue piqued interest on Friday morning when motorists woke up to a peculiar sight - a series of white, spray-painted phalluses, big and small, adorning several potholes along the busy road.

Times of Malta spoke to the man behind the stunt, who said it was a desperate attempt to force authorities to address the "hazardous" potholes that have not been fixed "for months".

He admitted he intended to spray even more penises around the potholes but he ran out of spray paint.

"This way they cannot ignore them. They'll have to fix the potholes to remove the penises," he said on condition of anonymity.

Beyond the shock factor, he said he hopes his stunt raises awareness about the dangers of deteriorating road conditions.

Times of Malta understands that the maintenance of that road typically falls under the responsibility of the local council, but Infrastructure Malta offered assistance to expedite the necessary repairs.