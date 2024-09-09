Mark Mizzi, a Maltese-Australian chef with four decades of experience in international cuisine, has recently returned to his roots by opening Nanna’s Place, the only Maltese restaurant in Victoria, Australia.

Mizzi, whose parents emigrated from Malta to Australia in the 1960s, grew up in both Australia and Kalkara. His grandmother, Jesse, played a significant role in his upbringing, teaching him the intricacies of Maltese cuisine.

Inspired by her, Nanna’s Place, in Melbourne, aims to recreate the experience of dining at his grandmother’s house, focusing on the flavours of traditional dishes and the communal, family-sharing concept that defines Maltese hospitality.

“We wanted to give people a taste of what it was like in the old days when you’d visit nanna, and she’d bring out a big beautiful dish for everyone to share,” Mizzi explained.

Since opening Nanna’s Place with his life and business partner Susan Busuttil two weeks ago, the restaurant has quickly gained popularity, with about 80 per cent of its customers of Maltese descent. Victoria is home to Australia’s largest Maltese community, with 81,542 residents of Maltese ancestry, including 16,844 who were born in Malta.

Family photos at Nanna's Place

Mizzi is especially moved by the emotional reactions of Maltese Australians who dine at his restaurant. “We’ve had people take one bite and burst into tears, saying it’s the closest they’ve come to tasting their nanna’s cooking. That’s the best compliment for me,” he said.

In addition to serving the Maltese community, Nanna’s Place has attracted a diverse clientele, including many from the Asian community, particularly those from China and Japan, who appreciate the restaurant’s specialities of rabbit and octopus.

This is not Mizzi’s first foray into the Maltese restaurant business. Six years ago, he opened the Maltese Pastizzi Bar and Restaurant in Melbourne’s suburbs. “We outgrew that location and were ready to take it to the next level,” he said.

The new Nanna’s Place is six times larger than its predecessor and offers an expanded Mediterranean menu that includes Italian, Greek, and Spanish dishes, although the popular pastizzi remain a staple.

Mizzi feels fortunate to have received strong support from the Maltese community, especially given the challenges others have faced in maintaining Maltese restaurants in Australia. He hopes Nanna’s Place will serve as a cultural bridge, introducing Maltese cuisine to a broader audience.