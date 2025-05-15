In a changing world, it is clear that resilience is the strongest asset that European society can have. It is this conviction that characterised my strong position as the Socialists’ negotiator for the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee’s opinion on the EU’s next multi-annual budget (Multi-annual Financial Framework 2028-2034).

I strongly emphasised that increased defence expenditure cannot occur at the expense of social and environmental spending. It is not difficult to understand those wanting Europe to emancipate from its reliance on American military spending. The risks sprouting around us do pose serious challenges, and our decades of underinvestment do not bode well.

However, mitigating those risks should not come at the cost of diluting our social fabric. I cannot accept the downsizing of the support which keeps European families away from sliding into poverty and which can help our children to breathe cleaner air and drink safer water.

Without social and environmental investment, there will be no society to protect.

Alongside security, peace lies at the foundation of the Union’s prosperity. We need to direct our collective budget towards the understanding that our security is only as strong as the weakest peace we can ensure and that our people are only as protected as much as our social model can withstand.

Admittedly, it was surprising to me to have to repeatedly stress these principles with peers whose constituents experienced the wrath of a pandemic – one that caught the whole European community off guard.

The ECON committee – through its opinion – states that the effectiveness of the next EU budget will also depend on how much it is aligned with the direction of the several national budgets. This budget should only be constructed on the basis of serious consultation with local and regional authorities to ascertain that Europe reaches the people’s doorsteps, wherever they may be.

Adversity comes in many shapes and forms. As we seem to be moving headlong into the midst of a global trade war, EU competitiveness does become an essential pillar for survival. The clock is ticking for member states to forge a competitiveness framework that carves a healthy environment for European business and products – as it is crucial for our long-term stature. Once again, our competitiveness cannot come at the expense of social, territorial and environmental cohesion for we are only as strong as our weakest partner is.

In this remit, we must also unleash the potential of the European Investment Bank to build a future where we are indeed global leaders. European society, and the climate they live in, comes first. I sustain my belief that directing our investment bank towards the bolstering of our defence would jeopardise the bank’s important role in social and environmental investment. So far, and on the basis of the latest geopolitical and economic developments, I believe that the defence sector does not need the EIB backing of de-risking to attract public or private investors. It already has plenty.

To be a global leader is to be safe from coercion. Recent developments have been at best an eye-opener. Some of our traditional partners are more prone to bully their way around deals. Character will just not cut it here. We must improve capacity to earn our seat at the table and reshape our own strategic interests. Doing so will have to start from this very budget, and it will require the allocation of external finances to make sure any security, economic or energy partnership strongly aligns with European values.

As much as I hate to say it, unfortunately, the world is becoming less conscious of the need to care for the weakest in our society. However, calm seas never made a good sailor. It is periods like these that define leaders. This is the call of our generation to make the right choices.

As an MEP I will continue to push for Europe to stand on the side of the people and the weakest in our society.

Thomas Bajada is a Labour MEP