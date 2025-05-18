Every day, more and more children are becoming aware that we are living in a climate crisis. This can be worrisome for children.

They may feel worried, angry, stressed, scared, sad, anxious, overwhelmed, powerless, frightened and confused about their future prospects in a warming world. More importantly, children are feeling unsure and uncertain about their future.

The burden of the ecological crisis facing children is inherently unfair. They are faced with challenges through no fault of their own. Nevertheless, they have the potential to create a better present and future if we listen to their perspectives and act accordingly upon them.

To date, research and public debate have largely overlooked the voices and opinions of children under age eight in relation to climate change issues. Internationally, children report feeling unseen and unheard when it comes to environmental issues.

Research conducted at the University of Malta with young children set out to change this scenario. The research set out to explore what children aged four to seven years in Malta know about climate change.

The results show that children are worried about the future impact of local environmental degradation and climate change, which are their most significant concerns. They believe that the local natural environment will worsen over time and the world will end before they grow up.

The children’s responses reveal remarkable depth of consideration about local environmental, sustainability and climate change issues.

Consequently, they believe that both individual and collective local action, such as using public transport instead of private cars, using renewable energy sources and more responsible food consumption, are effective ways of dealing with the climate crisis.

Together, these findings reveal the urgency and frustration young children feel in relation to the existential concerns about climate change issues.

So, what are the implications of these results for the Maltese education system?

Early childhood education can act as a catalyst for empowering young children to take climate action by providing them with more opportunities to understand the challenges facing them, as well as opportunities to shape a sustainable future.

While young children need information about the science of climate change, research suggests that knowledge and awareness are not enough to encourage people to take action.

Given the urgency and enormity of the problem, schools require both resources and trained educators to support and empower young children to become active citizens in a changing climate. This means that education focuses not only on the science of climate change, but also on the economic, social and political causes and challenges of the ecological crises we are currently facing.

Without such understanding, we stand little chance of teaching children how to become active citizens able to deal effectively with the challenges of the climate crisis. It is paramount that young children are given opportunities to get involved in shaping their future and appropriate action is taken.

Jane Spiteri is a senior lecturer with the Department of Early Childhood and Primary Education at the Faculty of Education, University of Malta.

The full study can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5f78tu3e