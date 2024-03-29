World number two Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the Miami Open quarter-finals on Thursday, beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov.

Dimitrov played sparkling and energetic tennis to beat the Spanish top seed and will now face Germany's Alexander Zverev for a place in the final.

Germany's Zverev held off rising Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-5 to book his place in the semis.

Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev will play in the other semi-final -- a rematch of the Australian Open final won by Sinner in January.

Alcaraz came into Miami on the back of his title in Indian Wells and with his sights set on the "Sunshine Double".

