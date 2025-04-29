A planning permit to construct a 31-storey hotel on the site of the Fort Cambridge barracks in Sliema has been revoked by a tribunal.

Developers GAP Ltd had won the controversial permit in July 2023, which proposed retaining the existing façade of the barracks while demolishing the internal structure and excavating four basement levels to build the high-rise hotel (PA/2906/16).

Following the permit’s approval, NGOs Din l-Art Ħelwa and Moviment Graffitti, along with numerous other individuals, appealed the decision. The appellants were represented by lawyer Claire Bonello and architect Tara Cassar.

The Environment and Planning Review Tribunal partially agreed with the appellants' arguments and revoked the permit.

However, the tribunal's decision leaves the door open for future development to take place, ordering that the proposal be sent back to be revised before it can be reviewed by a planning case officer again.

The Planning Authority argued that the height of the building was justified under the Height Limitation Adjustment Policy for Hotels, which allows for hotels to exceed the building height limits set out in the development brief.

But the tribunal said this policy requires more than just meeting height conditions; it also demands that the hotel “respond positively to its context, including natural topography, scale, height, streetscape and built form, and the skyline.”

It added: “The tribunal is of the opinion that the authority failed to concretely explain how the 31-storey hotel development responds positively to this context in terms of scale, height, and building form."

The tribunal also found that the development’s floor space far exceeded the size limits allowed by the development brief, primarily due to the excessive building height.

Gap Ltd obtained a lease for the site in 2007. The company has since developed a series of apartment blocks.

If Gap Ltd decide to downsize the development, it would be the second time as the original plans were for a 40-storey hotel.

The late 19th-century building was used as an officer’s quarters. In the 1980s, it was converted into a Holiday Inn hotel.

The fort is Grade 2 scheduled, which normally allows internal alterations to the existing building but precludes more substantial alterations.