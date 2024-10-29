Perry Estate Agents Malta have attended the largest overseas property exhibition in the Nordic region of Europe held at the Stockholmsmassan Alvsio in Stockholm on October 12 and 13.

Stockholmsmassan is the Nordic region’s leading facility for sustainable exhibitions, conferences and events, and attracted at total of 4,600 visitors during that weekend.

The event offered the Perry team of real estate professionals the opportunity to meet a large and affluent audience of Nordic prospective property investors in search of a property in the sun overseas. These ranged from those seeking holiday homes and investment opportunities to those seeking permanent residences in Malta.

Perry Estate Agents were represented by a senior management team who were available to assist clients with all aspects of their potential move to Malta and property search.

They presented clients the very best real estate opportunities that the Maltese islands have to offer today: from practical seafront apartments to relaxing modern villas, luxurious penthouses to sprawling rural properties and houses of character lining traditional village streets.

Perry’s stand promoted the Maltese islands and real estate in Malta with the theme – ‘Flytta till Malta – Medelhavets Parla’ (‘Move to Malta – The Mediterranean pearl’). The team along with its Swedish partners also participated in seminars and gave thorough presentations on life in Malta and the benefits of investing in real estate on the island.

The Perry team will be attending several other property exhibitions overseas in the coming months among other important initiatives the company will be taking to continue to promote clients’ properties to quality markets overseas and to bring its diverse portfolio of properties to the various international markets.