Christians around the world are suffering increased violence, discrimination and other human rights abuses, according to a report released by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Entitled ‘Persecuted and Forgotten?’, the report covers Christians oppressed for their faith between summer 2022 and summer 2024. It provides a global and regional analysis, examining the situation for Christians in 18 countries of key concern – from Nicaragua in Latin America to Myanmar in the Far East to Burkina Faso in West Africa.

ACN (Malta) national director Stephen Axisa said: “The report states that militant Islam was responsible for the increased persecution in all six African countries reviewed, indicating that the epicentre of militant Islamist violence has shifted from the Middle East to Africa.”

The report goes on to explain that mass migration of Christian communities, triggered by militant Islamist attacks, “has destabilised and disenfranchised them, raising questions about the long-term survival of Christianity in key regions”.

Countries where Christian persecution and oppression has increased include world powers such as China and India, as well as Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country.

Axisa said: “For the first time in the report’s 18-year history, Nicaragua is featured in response to extreme oppressive measures targeting Christians, notably the mass detention and expulsion of clergy. The report features first-hand testimonies from survivors of anti-Christian attacks, in addition to details of incidents based on information obtained from ACN’s local contacts in that country.”

Recurring themes in the report include the displacement of Christian communities following attacks by extremist groups and the forced marriage and conversion of Christian women and girls, as well as the kidnapping and intimidation of priests and the publication of derogatory content about Christianity in school textbooks.

Other highlights from the report include an upsurge in violent attacks on Christians in Pakistan triggered by blasphemy allegations and the detention of more than 850 people under anti-conversion laws in India. It also shows that anti-Christian

persecution has been perpetrated by both state and non-state actors, such as terrorist organisations, other groups of religious extremists and criminal gangs.

Vietnam is the only country in the report where a slight improvement was noted, especially because of “steps taken to re-establish diplomatic ties” with the Vatican.

One may contact ACN (Malta) on 2148 7818 either for a copy of the report or for more information about its work in Malta. Volunteers are welcome.