In recent years, the demand for health-conscious packaging solutions has surged across the globe. Central to this shift is the growing awareness of the dangers posed by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of synthetic chemicals commonly used in food packaging for their grease- and water-resistant properties. While effective in performance, PFAS are persistent in the environment and the human body - earning them the nickname “forever chemicals.” Mounting scientific evidence has linked PFAS exposure to serious health concerns, including cancer, hormonal disruption, and immune system suppression.

In response to these risks, consumers, regulators, and companies are driving a rapid transition away from PFAS in packaging, ushering in a new era for the global food packaging industry. According to Grand View Research, the global PFAS-free food packaging market reached a value of USD 40.4 billion in 2024, with projections showing it will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%, reaching USD 58.8 billion by 2030.

Regulatory pressure and consumer demand: Driving market growth

One of the primary drivers of the PFAS-free packaging market is increasing regulatory scrutiny. Governments across the globe are implementing stricter policies that restrict or ban the use of PFAS in food contact materials. In the United States, several states including California, Maine, and Washington have already passed laws to prohibit PFAS in food packaging, with more expected to follow suit. In the European Union, the REACH framework has provided the regulatory backbone for restricting hazardous substances, and a proposal made in 2023 aims to ban over 10,000 PFAS-related chemicals, including those used in packaging.​ Similar developments are unfolding in Asia-Pacific countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia, where legislative reforms and consumer advocacy are creating an urgent need for safer packaging alternatives. The Chinese market, driven by both regulation and its massive food delivery sector, is also showing rapid growth in PFAS-free solutions.​

Beyond legislation, consumer awareness has played a crucial role. As the general public becomes more informed about the health implications of PFAS exposure, demand is rising for clean-label packaging that aligns with both safety and environmental values. In turn, major food brands and retailers are adjusting their supply chains. Major players have committed to eliminating PFAS from their food packaging materials, further accelerating market growth and innovation.​

Shifts in packaging materials and innovation

The PFAS-free packaging market is witnessing a diversification in materials and technologies. According to the Grand View Research report, paper and paperboard are among the fastest-growing segments, with a projected CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Their biodegradable nature and easy recycling make them a preferred material for brands focusing on sustainability.​

Innovations in barrier coatings, including plant-based, water-based, and bio-polymer solutions, are enabling these materials to offer grease and moisture resistance comparable to traditional PFAS coatings. At the same time, bioplastics such as PLA (polylactic acid) and PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoates) are gaining popularity in applications requiring higher durability and barrier protection.​

Restaurants, cafes, and fast-food establishments represent another key area of application, particularly as takeout and delivery services continue to grow worldwide. These businesses increasingly require disposable, high-performance, and compostable packaging—pushing demand further in favour of PFAS-free options.​

Carccu’s contribution: A Nordic player at the forefront of PFAS-free food packaging

Within this global context, Carccu has emerged as a forward-thinking player in the PFAS-free movement. Recognized by Grand View Research as one of the key companies shaping the future of the PFAS-free food packaging market, Carccu offers innovative greaseproof paper packaging that delivers excellent functionality without relying on harmful chemicals.​

What sets Carccu apart from many other businesses in the packaging industry as a whole is its focus on renewable raw materials and industrial compostability. Its PFAS-free papers are designed to meet the stringent demands of modern food packaging, providing effective barriers against grease and moisture, while being completely free from toxic substances.​

Carccu’s products are well-suited for high-fat foods such as cheeses, meats, and baked goods, making them ideal for use in fast food establishments, bakeries, and delis. These papers offer the performance food businesses need, without compromising on safety or environment-smart approach.​

Operating from a region known for its high environmental standards and strong innovation culture backed by the FSC® Chain of Custody (CoC) certification and the PEFC Chain of Custody (CoC)certification, Carccu reflects the Nordic commitment to sustainability—combining technical excellence with environmental responsibility.​

Carccu – a strategic partner in the PFAS-free future of packaging

With its PFAS-free greaseproof papers, Carccu is helping to shape the future of food packaging alongside major industry players. The company’s solutions offer an ideal combination of functionality and safety. As health concerns, regulatory demands, and consumer expectations converge to accelerate the shift away from harmful chemicals, PFAS-free food packaging is no longer optional but essential. For food producers, restaurant chains, and retailers striving to meet ESG goals and respond to eco-conscious consumers, companies like Carccu are not just suppliers, but strategic partners—leading the way toward a cleaner and safer packaging future.