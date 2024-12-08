The pharmaceutical industry increasingly demands precision, compliance and reliability and requirements for temperature-controlled environments continue to become more stringent.

“As the demand for secure transportation grows, logistics companies like us are increasingly playing a critical role in ensuring the seamless delivery of pharmaceutical products,” Jesmond Mifsud and Johann Vella from Express Trailers, said.

Express Trailers was among the first Maltese companies to realise the eventual growth of the pharmaceutical sector and today, through constant investment in its specialised fleet and premises, Express Trailers has become a leader in pharmaceutical logistics solutions.

“We’ve witnessed Malta’s pharmaceutical logistics sector grow from its infancy to a key player in Europe,” said Mifsud, head of sales at Express Trailers.

“As the sector became more complex, we evolved alongside it, continually enhancing our fleet, infrastructure and services to meet the highest standards of Good Distribution Practices (GDP).”

Mifsud noted that the pharmaceutical logistics industry is notoriously demanding − from the management of temperature-sensitive medications to dealing with the complex regulatory requisites, there are many hurdles to overcome, but he quickly pointed out that Express Trailers’ success lies in its meticulous attention to detail in this area of operation.

“The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most heavily regulated sectors, and compliance is non-negotiable,” he explained.

“We ensure that our operations − both locally and internationally − adhere to the latest GDP requirements, which are crucial to maintaining the trust of our clients.”

With over 70 modern, thermo-mapped trailers equipped with GPS tracking and GPRS temperature monitoring, Express Trailers ensures that the transportation of temperature-sensitive products is both secure and compliant. Each trailer is calibrated annually, and dual temperature units are utilised to meet the specific needs of pharmaceutical products, whether they require freezing, cooling or ambient temperatures.

In addition to transportation, the company recently inaugurated its third temperature-controlled warehouse and cross-docking facility, further expanding its ability to support the growing pharmaceutical sector.

Mifsud also pointed out how technology plays a crucial role in Express Trailers’ pharma-related operations.

“From real-time GPS tracking to temperature monitoring, our fleet and infrastructure are equipped with state-of-the-art technology that ensures products remain within their required parameters throughout the entire journey.”

“This explains why we are constantly investing in the latest technology to ensure our fleet meets the highest industry standards. This not only gives our clients peace of mind but also helps us maintain efficiency as we scale our operations,” he added.

The company’s investment in infrastructure, such as its fully certified warehouses, positions Express Trailers as a critical player in the logistics space, offering solutions that meet the demanding requirements of pharmaceutical clients across Europe and beyond.

Behind the company’s operational excellence, there is a dedicated team that ensures every aspect of the supply chain is compliant with European regulations.

Vella, director of quality assurance, leads a team responsible for overseeing operations and ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety.

“Our team undergoes rigorous training to ensure that every step of the pharmaceutical logistics process complies with EU regulations,” Vella said.

“We also have a Qualified Person (QP) and a Responsible Person (RP) overseeing our operations, ensuring that our services meet the highest standards.”

This commitment to compliance and excellence has not gone unnoticed, he added.

“Our clients trust us because of our long-standing expertise in the pharmaceutical sector and our unwavering focus on quality. This has resulted in numerous referrals from satisfied customers.”

As the pharmaceutical industry continues to grow, Mifsud and Vella acknowledge that Express Trailers must remain agile to keep pace with expanding market demands. While the majority of the company’s business lies in exports to the EU, there is a growing interest in emerging markets outside the European continent.

“Investment in technology and human resources will be crucial to staying competitive,” Mifsud said.

“Our fleet is young and regularly updated with the latest technology to ensure that we meet our clients’ needs while complying with evolving regulations.”

Looking towards the future, Express Trailers is also focused on expanding beyond the EU. With a robust network of pharmaceutical-certified hubs and a growing global reputation, the company is positioning itself to serve markets across the globe while maintaining its leadership in the European market.

Express Trailers’ commitment to quality, innovation and regulatory compliance has made it a trusted partner for over 110 pharmaceutical clients who operate to and from Malta.

“Regulation is important. It ensures the highest quality standards and we have invested a lot to be able to handle the regulatory and logistics demands of the pharmaceutical industry,” Vella said.

“This is why we are confident that with our well-established reputation, our strategic investments in technology and human resources and our unwavering focus on regulatory standards, Express Trailers is poised to continue growing in this rapidly evolving sector.”