Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Coora Pharmacy, 18, Mrieħel Street, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 34, Triq il-Qasam, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2147 2316)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024, view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Marsascala parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.