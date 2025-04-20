Floriana Dispensary, 29, Vincenzo Dimech Street, Floriana (2123 3034)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Brown’s San Bastjan Pharmacy, 73, St Bartholomew Street, Qormi (2122 5333)

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 1, Ġużeppi D’Arena Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Remedies Pharmacy, Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida (2397 6680)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Mġarr parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.