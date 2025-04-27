Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Triq l-Għasfura, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, Misraħ Sant’Elena, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

St. Andrew’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qasam, Ibraġġ (2137 1062)

Mrabat Pharmacy, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197)

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

Alpha Pharmacy, Bormla Road c/w Kottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mikiel Azzoppardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on Sundays and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Siġġiewi local council today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.