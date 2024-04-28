St Publius Pharmacy, 48, Triq il-Miratur, Floriana (2122 5444)

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Salvu Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel De Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Triq il-Bjad, Naxxar (2141 7406)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Triq Dun Pawl, Luqa (2182 0795)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

St John’s Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster and www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Żejtun parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.