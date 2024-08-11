Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32 Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558)

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817)

Pembroke Health Hub, 2, Napoleon Tagliaferro Street, Pembroke (2137 2784)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, The Point shopping mall, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233)

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6339)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Triq l-Imħar, Qawra (2158 0881)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200, Welcome Street, Fgura (2180 3008)

Felice Pharmacy, 105, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Fisherman’s Cove Pharmacy, 11, Triq tas-Silġ, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Dingli parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.