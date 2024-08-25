Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Road, Qormi (2149 9697)

Honest Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Triq is-Sagħjtar, Mosta (2141 5198)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2168 6665)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Remedies Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Ta’ Ċenċ Street, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the Family Park, Selmun, Mellieħa, and at the Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.