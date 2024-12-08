Chemimart Pharmacy, 20-21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2397 6670)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy. The Quad Q2, Unit 3, Level 0, Mrieħel Bypass Central Business District, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080)

Potters Pharmacy, Wilġa Street, Paċeville (2136 3244)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Triq Bieb il-Ġarra, Safi (2164 9552)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-8pm.

Other pharmacies: In December and January other pharmacies may open on weekends and public holidays. View the pharmacy roster at: www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mġarr parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.