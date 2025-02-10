Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Brown’s Pinto Pharmacy, 43, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7311)

Brown’s St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Health Point Pharmacy, 34, Żarenu Dalli Street, Birżebbuġa (2713 7926)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.