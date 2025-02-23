Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

Balluta Pharmacy, 7, Balluta Square, St Julian’s (2131 7888)

Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Triq Dun Pawl, Luqa (2182 0795)

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698)

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Remedies Pharmacy, Campus Hub, University of Malta, Msida (2397 6680)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the parish church in Manikata, and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.