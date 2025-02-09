Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 5002)

Remedies Pharmacy, 211, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2397 6670)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Brown’s Quad Pharmacy, The Quad Tower Q2, Level 0, Unit 3, Central Business District, Mrieħel, Birkirkara (2144 1060)

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, Paul Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

Brown’s St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 1431)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Triq l-Erba’ Mwieżeb, St Paul’s Bay (2189 0119)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529)

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994)

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfredo Cachia Żammit Street, Żejtun (2166 1644)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 1, Ġużeppi D’Arena Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2025 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Selmun Family Park, Mellieħa, and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.